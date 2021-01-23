Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $407.36

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $407.36 and last traded at $398.72, with a volume of 3551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $403.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.80. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

