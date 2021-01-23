Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,864.29 ($24.36).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research note on Thursday.

In other Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £227,550 ($297,295.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant acquired 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16).

LON IMB traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,649.50 ($21.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,572.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,400.41. Imperial Brands PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,977.87 ($25.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.01 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.44%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

