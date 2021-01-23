Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.43.

NARI opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $108.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $324,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $2,013,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,481,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,922,143 shares of company stock valued at $139,980,905 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 21.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,636,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

