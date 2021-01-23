Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.49. Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.45 price target on Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.17 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60.

Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) Company Profile (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

