Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 36.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares alerts:

SPXL stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.