Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $121,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 364.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03.

