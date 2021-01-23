Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,693,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $90.51.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

