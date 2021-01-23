Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $66,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 152.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K opened at $58.30 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.