Independence Bank of Kentucky Takes Position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $169.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.91.

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

