Industrial Tech Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:ITACU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,465,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $5,001,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $3,750,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $2,000,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITACU)

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.