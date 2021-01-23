Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.55

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 256803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Bank of America downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

