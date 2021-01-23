Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

