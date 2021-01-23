Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $375,552.86 and $28,584.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00076390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00650637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.34 or 0.04262268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.