Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.23

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.23. Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 13,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

