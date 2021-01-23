Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Shares Up 5%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) shares shot up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.51. 9,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 3,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVREF)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

