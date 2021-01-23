Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $701,825 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,731,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

