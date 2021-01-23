Insider Buying: Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO Buys $88,440.00 in Stock

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy acquired 11,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $88,440.00.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, David Portnoy bought 2,081 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $15,420.21.

On Tuesday, November 10th, David Portnoy purchased 3,436 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,292.52.

On Thursday, November 5th, David Portnoy purchased 9,940 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $65,703.40.

On Monday, November 2nd, David Portnoy acquired 17,750 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $122,120.00.

On Monday, October 26th, David Portnoy bought 9,897 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,097.63.

OTCMKTS:CCEL opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.29.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

