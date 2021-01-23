Insider Buying: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Director Acquires C$14,914.10 in Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Director William Geoffrey Beattie bought 566 shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.35 per share, with a total value of C$14,914.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$624,626.75.

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$25.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.22. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.04 and a 12-month high of C$30.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.1932025 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

MFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

