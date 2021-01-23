Insider Buying: Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Acquires $43,422.25 in Stock

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PSXP opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

