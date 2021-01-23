Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,076,103.79 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,076,103.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,918.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $63.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,189 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 93.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the software’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,617 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

