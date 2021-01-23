Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,820,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,731,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

