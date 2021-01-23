Insider Selling: AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Insider Sells 7,111 Shares of Stock

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total transaction of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32).

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 3,830 ($50.04) on Friday. AVEVA Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The stock has a market cap of £11.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 196.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,358.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,139.85.

Get AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,950 ($51.61).

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.