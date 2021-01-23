Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $30,260.58 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $30,260.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,201.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.93 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $827.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.