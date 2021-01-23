Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elaina Shekhter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total value of $704,140.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $359.69 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $369.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. CWM LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.53.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.