Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells 4,947 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EQIX opened at $721.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Equinix by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,669,000 after buying an additional 46,316 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $9,372,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

