Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $801,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $808,572.24.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,523,880.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $853.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $83.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 126,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

