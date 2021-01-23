Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $140,528.10 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 13.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 52,528.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth about $475,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.