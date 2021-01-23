Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells $24,878.75 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $24,878.75.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.93 on Friday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

