Insider Selling: Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dennis Suskind also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Navistar International alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of Navistar International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Navistar International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Navistar International by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Navistar International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.