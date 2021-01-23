Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Sells $600,422.72 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUS shares. Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.