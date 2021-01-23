Insider Selling: NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Sells 875,000 Shares of Stock

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,021,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$842,617.56.

Albert Matter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Albert Matter sold 54,500 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$6,812.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Albert Matter sold 2,000,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$230,000.00.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a current ratio of 41.05. The stock has a market cap of C$70.62 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

