Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells 59,986 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Chaim Indig sold 75,122 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $4,718,412.82.

Shares of PHR opened at $69.80 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $71.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

