Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $82,333.13.

Quanterix stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 379,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,269 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,459 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

