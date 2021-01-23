Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,663 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $128,090.30.

On Thursday, December 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $192,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $123,429.24.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $178,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $323,497.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $64.83 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,524,000 after buying an additional 291,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Sprout Social by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after buying an additional 96,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

