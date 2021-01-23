Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,172,653.00 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 109,084 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,172,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $654.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,719,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tenneco by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,802 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

