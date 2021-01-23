Insider Selling: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Sells 15,640 Shares of Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

