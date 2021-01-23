Insight Chain (INB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.04 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Insight Chain token can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00004686 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $526.19 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00061092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004611 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003420 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

INB is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.