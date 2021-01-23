Insight Chain Price Tops $1.51 on Exchanges (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00004661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $528.91 million and $2.10 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00062171 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003542 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003100 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Insight Chain Token Profile

INB is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

