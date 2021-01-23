Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Christine A. Pellizzari Sells 10,000 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,246.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insmed stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 114,371 shares in the last quarter.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.