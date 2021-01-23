Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $126.92. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,832,000 after buying an additional 263,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,390,000 after buying an additional 126,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,654,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,354,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

