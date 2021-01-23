Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,799,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $524.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

