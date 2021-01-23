Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Trading Up 0.7%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.50. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFCZF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.68.

About Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

