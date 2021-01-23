Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 458,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

