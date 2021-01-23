Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

