Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

