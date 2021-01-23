Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives “Sell” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $40.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

