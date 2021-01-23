Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.5-17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.06 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

