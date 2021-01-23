Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.27 million and the highest is $3.40 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $10.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 million to $11.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.89 million, with estimates ranging from $16.34 million to $19.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

IDN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $216.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 186.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 25.0% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

