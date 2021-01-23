Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,337 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $1,281,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $1,231,206.96.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $1,256,451.24.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,090 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,263,224.70.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,253,753.40.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,509 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $2,541,391.49.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,794.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $2,230,879.42.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $1,069,593.74.

IBKR stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.