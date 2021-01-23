International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 435.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,831 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

LAND opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $396.12 million, a P/E ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

